'Absolutely disgusting': Tim Sherwood slates Tottenham

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss was less than impressed with his old side this past weekend.

Tim Sherwood has described Tottenham Hotspur's latest performance as 'absolutely disgusting' and questioned Jose Mourinho over his 'negative approach'.

Mourinho's side lost 2-1 away to London rivals Chelsea on Saturday.

Tottenham managed more possession [51 percent] than Frank Lampard's side but only managed five shots, in comparison to the Blues' 17.

Spurs, who pulled one back on 89 minutes thanks to an Antonio Rudiger own goal, didn't fashion all that many clear-cut chances in the final third.

Mourinho has to make do without Harry Kane until April and Son Heung-min for the rest of the season.

But Sherwood claims that the presence of Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura means that the North Londoners still had enough ammunition to cause more problems than they did.

He told Premier League Productions: "Tottenham were absolutely disgusting. They were so bad. The negative approach. Yes they have injuries to Son and to Kane, Mourinho keeps reminding us of that.

"But they’ve got Bergwijn there who can run in behind, they’ve got Moura who has pace. If they’ve got anything they’ve got pace. They both got 15 goals last season which is not the end of the world."

Sherwood is right in saying that Bergwijn and Lucas are top players, but there's no getting away from the fact that Kane and Son are far bigger assets for this Tottenham team.

You could very easily argue that Kane and Son - who scored twice in the Lilywhites' 3-2 win at Aston Villa earlier this month - are Mourinho's best attackers, so to miss both is obviously going to affect how the Portuguese lines up his team tactically.