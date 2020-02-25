Quick links

'A pleasure': Wolves star names the 'phenomenal' team-mate he loves playing with

Diogo Jota is in sensational form for Wolves right now.

Diogo Jota’s sensational run of form has Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Conor Coady thanking his lucky stars that a Portuguese goal-machine is scoring for fun in Old Gold, speaking to the club’s official website.

Jota is not the most consistent member of Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad but, when he is at his barnstorming best, there are few defenders on the continent who can live with him.

The £13 million forward produced a performance his fellow Iberian Cristiano Ronaldo would have been proud of to blitz Espanyol in midweek and he followed up that stunning hat-trick with a brace in Wolves 3-0 win against Norwich City on Sunday afternoon.

 

In all competitions, the former Atletico Madrid and Porto star has 14 goals to his name this season – and Coady is thankful to have a player of Jota’s quality racing onto those pinpoint diagonals.

“We know Diogo scores goals, but it's everything else that he brings to the team; everything out of possession, how hard he works to win the ball back,” said the former Liverpool youngster.

“We saw it numerous times against Norwich, where he's collecting the ball in his own half and running the full length of the pitch to get us up the field, so he's a phenomenal footballer and it's a pleasure to have him here.”

Jota’s future is likely to come under the microscope over the next few months with The Express reporting that Manchester United could make a £50 million bid for his services at the season’s end.

But Wolves have some of the richest and most ambitious owners around in Chinese billionaires Fosun. The Black Country giants will not be pressured into selling anyone they want to keep hold of.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

