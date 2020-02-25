Quick links

£24m player admits West Ham fans have absolutely amazed him

Pablo Fornals of West Ham United celebrates his goal with a salute during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United at Anfield on February 24, 2020 in Liverpool
West Ham United summer signing Pablo Fornals scored for David Moyes's side at Anfield yesterday.

Pablo Fornals has admitted to West Ham United’s official website that the club’s supporters have amazed him this season.

Fornals has had a difficult time of late at West Ham, with David Moyes seemingly favouring other options.

However, the attacking midfielder was brought off the bench last night and scored to put West Ham in front at Anfield.

 

Fornals ran straight to the Hammers supporters, who were sent into delirium.

And the £24 million (BBC Sport) summer signing says that his celebration was a method of saying thank you to West Ham fans for their support on social media.

“When I scored, I wanted to go to our fans. Every single day, they support me,” Fornals said.

“They want me to always play and I want to pay that back with goals and good performances. That’s how I can say 'Thank you'. It’s amazing to look at my social media and see how the fans support me.

“Thank you to all our supporters, who never stopped. We need them every time and it is because of them we have belief.”

Fornals’s goal gave Liverpool a huge scare last night, but West Ham were ultimately unable to hold on.

The Hammers were undone by two late goals, as Liverpool came from behind to seal the victory.

Fornals may have done enough to prove to Moyes that he should be starting though.

West Ham have some huge matches coming up as they look to survive in the Premier League, and Fornals’s creativity could be key to them if he can find form.

