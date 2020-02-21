What has happened to MoPlay? Terms and conditions you need to know

There has been a lot of talk, but what has happened to MoPlay exactly?

Users are left wondering what has happened to MoPlay in wake of recent speculation.

The site was launched in 2018 and many felt that it was on the rise until recent news emerged. Considering they sponsored a number of Premier League football teams, one couldn't be blamed for seeing them as a picture of success.

Nevertheless, that isn't exactly what we have here.

There have been reports of issues with payment involving both sponsorship deals and advertising since 2019, but the latest blow is the most fatal.

You may have heard lots of people saying it's done for, but let's take a look at what's going on...

@RacingTV does anyone know what's going on with with moplay as licence has been suspended. I have ante post bets on — dale gtfc (@DaleGrimble) February 21, 2020

What has happened to MoPlay?

As highlighted by Latest Betting Offers, MoPlay's parent company - Addison Global - had their UK gambling license suspended.

This took place on Wednesday, February 19th 2020 as a result of their failure to fulfil financial obligations. By failing to meet their licensing conditions, it's also noted that the Gibraltar Gambling Commission has suspended their trading.

So, as of now, they cannot take on new accounts or accept any bets or deposits.

When money is involved it's always wise to make sure you're safe. If you're betting, ensure it's always with licensed operators so you're protected if the business takes a downward turn.

The same source informs us that Addison Global only have a low level of protection, as opposed to medium or high - there are three tiers. They address that this means "funds [are] held within the company but in a separate isolated account independently verified."

Another UK bookmaker and casino have had their licence suspended today by the Gambling Commission. MoPlay cannot take any further bets or accept any other gambling activity until further notice. — GamCheck (@GamCheckUK) February 20, 2020

Issues with getting money back from MoPlay

Unfortunately, MoPlay's terms and conditions include a disappointing detail.

Section 9 - all terms and conditions can be accessed here - reads: "Your funds will be held in a separate bank account from all our other business accounts. Your funds will be held separate from company funds in a mixture of a bank account and reserve funds which we hold with our payment processors. However, if there was ever a situation where we became insolvent, your funds would not be considered separate to the other company assets and you may not receive all your funds back."

As we said, it's a lower tier.

