Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

‘What a signing’: Sir Kenny Dalglish likes one Celtic player very much

Subhankar Mondal
Fraser Forster of Celtic saves a penalty during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between FC Kobenhavn and Celtic FC at Telia Parken on February 20, 2020 in Copenhagen,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fraser Forster is on loan at Celtic from Southampton.

Fraser Forster of Celtic applauds fans after the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between FC Kobenhavn and Celtic FC at Telia Parken on February 20, 2020 in Copenhagen,...

Sir Kenny Dalglish has raved about Southampton-owned Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster in The Sunday Post.

The Celtic legend has been impressed with Forster, who joined the Glasgow giants on loan from Premier League outfit Southampton in the summer transfer window.

Subscribe

Dalglish was pleased to see the 31-year-old goalkeeper make an important save from the penalty against FC Copenhagen in the Europa League last week.

Dalglish wrote in The Sunday Post: “It was yet another brilliant, and important, save from the big Englishman. What a signing he has turned out to be.”

 

Making loan deal permanent?

While Dalglish’s observation about Forster may be obvious, it is something that all Celtic fans will agree with.

The 31-year-old has been a superb addition to the Celtic team, and he has risen to the occasion many times.

The Celtic defenders do look more assured with the Southampton-owned goalkeeper behind them.

Celtic should really look into making Forster’s loan deal from Southampton permanent at the end of the season.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 first leg match between FC Kobenhavn and Celtic FC at Telia Parken on February 20, 2020 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Meanwhile, former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has given his theory why the Hoops have been so much better than their bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers since the mid-season winter break

The Bhoys are 12 points clear of the Gers at the top of the table, although Steven Gerrard’s side have a game in hand.

Leigh Griffiths of Celtic during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on January 25, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch