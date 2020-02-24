‘What a signing’: Sir Kenny Dalglish likes one Celtic player very much

Fraser Forster is on loan at Celtic from Southampton.

Sir Kenny Dalglish has raved about Southampton-owned Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster in The Sunday Post.

The Celtic legend has been impressed with Forster, who joined the Glasgow giants on loan from Premier League outfit Southampton in the summer transfer window.

Dalglish was pleased to see the 31-year-old goalkeeper make an important save from the penalty against FC Copenhagen in the Europa League last week.

Dalglish wrote in The Sunday Post: “It was yet another brilliant, and important, save from the big Englishman. What a signing he has turned out to be.”

Making loan deal permanent?

While Dalglish’s observation about Forster may be obvious, it is something that all Celtic fans will agree with.

The 31-year-old has been a superb addition to the Celtic team, and he has risen to the occasion many times.

The Celtic defenders do look more assured with the Southampton-owned goalkeeper behind them.

Celtic should really look into making Forster’s loan deal from Southampton permanent at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has given his theory why the Hoops have been so much better than their bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers since the mid-season winter break

The Bhoys are 12 points clear of the Gers at the top of the table, although Steven Gerrard’s side have a game in hand.

Griffiths and Edouard partnership the difference so far since the break... — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 23, 2020