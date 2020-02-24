‘What a player’: Some fans react as their club linked with Leeds United 24-year-old

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is reportedly on Sheffield United’s radar.

Some Sheffield United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

According to The Sun, United are interested in signing Phillips from Yorkshire rivals Leeds in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Blades manager Chris Wilder “fancies” the 24-year-old, who will cost over £20 million.

The report in the British tabloid has credited Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley with interest in the 24-year-old as well.

United are doing well in the Premier League at the moment, and there is a chance that they could end up in the Europa League places or even clinch a Champions League spot.

Although the Blades a strong midfield, if they are playing European football next season, then they will need more players.

Phillips is one of the best midfielders in the Championship, but if Leeds clinch promotion to the Premier League for the 2020-21 campaign, then it is hard to see the Whites cash in on him.

United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Leeds midfielder Phillips.

Below are some of the best comments:

I’d take him tomorrow, good squad addition for those European nights ‍♂️ — Jon Kay ⚔️⚪️⚫️⚔️ (@jonkay19) February 23, 2020

Why would we need him? Just signed berge — Callum Cutler (@calcutler) February 23, 2020

Don’t need another midfielder — craig platts (@PlattsCraig) February 23, 2020

Yes please but no way will we get him. — Martyn Doncaster (@Blades60Martyn) February 23, 2020

Would be a cracking signing, seriously what a player — Blades1993 (@Blades19931) February 23, 2020

We're stacked in midfield. — Bagsman Billy ⚔️⚪ (@LecouveyMarco) February 23, 2020

Our Midfield is already stacked. Phillips would cause even more problems. Quality player like, would love to see him in Red and White — Jake Thomas (@JakeTho19561358) February 22, 2020

Norwood/Phillips CDM Berge/Lundstram RCM Fleck/Freeman LCM strength in depth, 2 players in each position, it’s what you need for a European campaign! — DogMan (@BerlinBlade) February 22, 2020

Leeds will get up this time. However I Would love to see Phillips in a blades shirt. — Martyn Doncaster (@Blades60Martyn) February 23, 2020

Nah rather spend the cash on a striker — Peter Nelson (@peterlnelson04) February 23, 2020