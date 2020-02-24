Quick links

‘What a player’: Some fans react as their club linked with Leeds United 24-year-old

Subhankar Mondal
Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips celebrates after Luke Ayling opened the scoring during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road on February 15,...
Subhankar Mondal
Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is reportedly on Sheffield United’s radar.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips celebrates after the match during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Reading at Elland Road on February 22, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Some Sheffield United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

According to The Sun, United are interested in signing Phillips from Yorkshire rivals Leeds in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Blades manager Chris Wilder “fancies” the 24-year-old, who will cost over £20 million.

 

The report in the British tabloid has credited Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley with interest in the 24-year-old as well.

United are doing well in the Premier League at the moment, and there is a chance that they could end up in the Europa League places or even clinch a Champions League spot.

Although the Blades a strong midfield, if they are playing European football next season, then they will need more players.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on January 11, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Phillips is one of the best midfielders in the Championship, but if Leeds clinch promotion to the Premier League for the 2020-21 campaign, then it is hard to see the Whites cash in on him.

United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Leeds midfielder Phillips.

Below are some of the best comments:

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on January 11, 2020 in Leeds, England.

