West Ham reportedly set to miss out on 20-year-old talent, he'll join Beckham's team

West Ham United look set to miss out on Agustin Almendra.

According to Ole, Inter Miami have agreed a deal to sign Boca Juniors talent Agustin Almendra amid links surrounding a move to West Ham United.

It's claimed that the two teams have agreed to a loan deal with an option to buy, meaning the deal looks to be moving closer.

Inter Miami are of course part-owned by David Beckham, and they're preparing for their first ever MLS season, which kicks off on March 14th.

They have landed Diego Alonso as their new boss, and have already pounced for two Argentinian talents in Julian Carranza and Matias Pellegrini.

There is still plenty of work for Alonso, Beckham and co to do before the start of the season, and signing Almendra would be the latest step towards filling out their squad.

Tuttomercatoweb recently suggested that West Ham United want Almendra, whilst Roma looked at him in January too, with the player looking to leave Boca.

West Ham may have hoped that Almendra would still be available come the end of the season, but Inter Miami have seized their chance to land him with the European market now closed.

The 20-year-old is a talented young midfielder, but he has been struggling for playing time with Boca and now has to head off to Major League Soccer, so maybe West Ham missing out on him isn't a huge disaster right now.