'West Ham confirmed': Some Crystal Palace fans make prediction about £10m target

Aiden Cusick
A Crystal Palace fan chanting during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United at Selhurst Park, London on Saturday 22nd February 2020.
Crystal Palace saw one if their rumoured January targets head instead to West Ham United.

Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United durin Training at Rush Green on February 7, 2020 in Romford, England.

Jarrod Bowen became the latest player to sign for West Ham United after being linked with a move to Crystal Palace in January.

Bowen's West Ham teammates Issa Diop, Ryan Fredericks and Jack Wilshere are among the others in whom Palace were credited with an interest beforehand.

 

And reports that Crystal Palace will send scouts to watch Filip Kostic, the Eintracht Frankfurt winger, this week (The Sun) has got some Eagles fans expecting another transfer near-miss...

 

 

 

 

 

 

It is claimed that Roy Hodgson, the Crystal Palace manager, has been checking up on Kostic, who could be available this summer.

The Serbian is said to be valued at around £10 million - despite his 12 goals and 12 assists for Eintracht this season.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Filip Kostic of Eintracht Frankfurt, celebrate the goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Salzburg at...

He only moved to the Commerzbank-Arena on a permanent basis last summer, after his loan from Hamburg was made permanent for £5.4 million (Transfermarkt).

The 27-year-old had previously cost Hamburg more than double that from FC Groningen in the Netherlands.

Crystal Palace fans - which West Ham players should your club have signed?

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

