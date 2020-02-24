'West Ham confirmed': Some Crystal Palace fans make prediction about £10m target

Crystal Palace saw one if their rumoured January targets head instead to West Ham United.

Jarrod Bowen became the latest player to sign for West Ham United after being linked with a move to Crystal Palace in January.

Bowen's West Ham teammates Issa Diop, Ryan Fredericks and Jack Wilshere are among the others in whom Palace were credited with an interest beforehand.

And reports that Crystal Palace will send scouts to watch Filip Kostic, the Eintracht Frankfurt winger, this week (The Sun) has got some Eagles fans expecting another transfer near-miss...

Kostic to West Ham confirmed — Henry (@henryaldous27) February 23, 2020

Or worse, sign for West Ham — Jordan (@__JFI9) February 23, 2020

Kostic uno we ain't got juice like that https://t.co/Jkij9dCpIX — chuks #HODGSONDEAD (@brazyantics) February 23, 2020

FFS, Parish sent Dougie down the shops to pick up some Caustic Soda for the Main stand bogs and it turns into a story about us signing a player. — Rob (@R0BERTJ0NES1) February 23, 2020

Honestly what is the point. He will fail a medical on August 30th — John Randall (@JRandall48) February 24, 2020

We highlight his abilities/skills purchase next window, doesn’t fit our system, loan him out, loaned club max out his potential and then sell him for big ££. Copy and repeat — _Alex_ (@TAKTIKT0E) February 24, 2020

lmao we ain’t getting anyone — Will (@longlivewilll) February 23, 2020

It is claimed that Roy Hodgson, the Crystal Palace manager, has been checking up on Kostic, who could be available this summer.

The Serbian is said to be valued at around £10 million - despite his 12 goals and 12 assists for Eintracht this season.

He only moved to the Commerzbank-Arena on a permanent basis last summer, after his loan from Hamburg was made permanent for £5.4 million (Transfermarkt).

The 27-year-old had previously cost Hamburg more than double that from FC Groningen in the Netherlands.

