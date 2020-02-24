Villa player admits he hasn't enjoyed his last two years at the club

Aston Villa have decided to loan out Scott Hogan to Birmingham City, and the 27-year-old has finally managed to hit form.

Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan has admitted to the Birmingham Mail that he has not enjoyed the last two and a half years of his career.

Villa loaned out Hogan to Birmingham City in January, and the striker is finally scoring again.

However, it is fair to say that Hogan’s career has not gone to plan since he made a move to Villa Park back in 2017.

And Hogan has suggested that he is just delighted to be playing again, after making the move to Birmingham.

“I just want to play football. That’s all I ever want and I’ve had a bad two and a half years but, when I played, I scored,” Hogan said.

“I’ll always back myself. With regular games, I will always score regular goals at this level and I’m getting regular games.

“All the manager wants is for me and Jukey to play up front until the end of the season and I’d only walked in the building 10 minutes and he said that to me.

“That to me, I’ve not had that for three years. That little reminder to say you are going to play every game if you are fit is brilliant.”

Villa have loaned Hogan out to Sheffield United and Stoke City before his move to Birmingham, where he has finally found some form.

Hogan now has four goals in five games for the Blues, and is starting to show the form which made Villa sign him three years ago.

Despite his impressive record recently, it seems highly unlikely that Hogan will be able to force his way back into Villa’s side, so Birmingham may have a chance of getting him on a permanent deal in the summer, if they manage to find a way to finance a transfer.