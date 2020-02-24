Two Point Hospital release time PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One

The release time for Two Point Hospital on PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One

Two Point Hospital is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch after having already been released on Steam back in 2018. Its console port has received positive reviews with many agreeing that it's addictive and hilarious, and here you'll find the release time for when you can start running your world's worst hospital.

The Nintendo Switch version of Two Point Hospital is said to have been the most requested port, but PS4 and Xbox One loyalists will still be able to create their very own version of Scrubs.

If you can't wait to start mistreating unfortunate beings forced to put their life in your hands, then the extremely good news is that its release time isn't very far away.

Two Point Hospital release time

The release time for Two Point Hospital on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch is 00:00 GMT on February 25th.

As for the United States, the Microsoft Store simply says Two Point Hospital will be available at the release time of 05:00 on the same date.

Regardless, you'll be able to play the hospital simulator very soon which is surely bad news for all the virtual patients inside the game.

The reviews are coming in for Two Point Hospital on console! pic.twitter.com/KBQRb8FYYO — Two Point Hospital (@2PointHospital) February 21, 2020

Two Point Hospital pre-order

Pre-ordering Two Point Hospital on the PS4 will provide you with a "special theme". There's no pre-order bonuses mentioned on the Nintendo Switch or Microsoft websites.

However, no matter which console you buy the game for, Bigfoot and Pebberley Island will both be included as DLC content.

The game costs £34.99 in the United Kingdom and $39.99 in the United States.