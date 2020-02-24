Tony Cascarino blown away by Arsenal forward's work 'all over the pitch' yesterday

Cascarino praised the workrate of Aubameyang, who netted twice in the 3-2 win over Everton.





Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino says Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sums up the new, improved attitude under Mikel Arteta.

In the Times, Cascarino praised Arteta for improving Arsenal's defensive record and named Aubameyang as someone who has started doing more all over the pitch.

He said: "For Arsenal yesterday there were no moans from the stands and that shows there is a new feeling at the club. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang encapsulates that. He stood out not just for his finishing but for how he worked for the team. If Arsenal are going to strive to be the very best Aubameyang has to do more all over the pitch and yesterday he did that.

"Arsenal conceded a goal every 57 minutes under Unai Emery, but now concede every 90 minutes under Mikel Arteta. They may have conceded twice against Everton but their defensive structure is so much better — and Arteta is using the same personnel as Emery was."





Aubameyang may well prefer to play as the centre forward but if he is to continue operating from the left hand side, that will bring its fair share of defensive work.

There was a moment in the second half when Aubameyang was back in his own area helping repel an Everton attack after Bernt Leno had made a strong save from Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

That summed up his appetite to work for his team and do the other side of the game. He netted the goal which won the game but wasn't content with that - he dug in to help his side keep their lead.

There is a different feeling around Arsenal under Arteta and he does deserve credit for the fact his coaching has improved a group of players who were floundering under Emery.



