TikTok: Where did the Smeeze dance come from? Viral craze has been around since 2009!

TikTok is notorious for creating viral trends and dance crazes, but the latest 'Smeeze' dance has been sweeping up fans all across the world, and everyone is hooked.

From 'Say So' to the more recent 'Gang Gang' dance, there are all types of dance trends, from bubblegum pop tunes - mainly from the likes of Doja Cat - to more trap-heavy beats.

Although the 'Smeeze' dance is just becoming big on TikTok, it's actually been around for over a decade.

Find out how to Smeeze here and more about the backstory of TikTok's latest dance trend.

Who created the Smeeze dance?

The move was created by Chonkie, a dance choreographer from California dance crew Turf Feinz.

In an interview with STEEZY, Chonkie said that he created the Smeeze all the way back in 2009. The inspiration for the dance move came from watching 90s classic House Party, as he wanted to capture the energy of their dance moves in a new style. He also named the dance after his cousin, who he watched the movie with all the time.

The likes of Bruno Mars and famous dance crew Jabbawockeez have all adopted the dance over the years.

The song featured in the viral TikTok videos is the official Smeeze song. It's called - you guessed it - 'Smeeze' and is by Chonkie's friend MILLA.

How to Smeeze

There are two parts to complete this move: the bounce and the upper body.

For the bounce, you need to hop with one foot while the other continues to stomp, all the while moving from left to right.

For the accompanying upper body moves, there are a few variations. You can drum with you hands (as in pretending you're playing the drums), swinging your arms up and down, rotating your arms in circles which move in different directions, or even shimmying with your shoulders. The choice is yours!

The Smeeze dance on TikTok

It's not surprising that the Smeeze dance has ended up all over TikTok, considering the social media platform's love for viral dance trends. We wouldn't be surprised to see the Soulja Boy have a revival on TikTok at some point soon.

Check out some of the best renditions of the dance below!

