'There are issues': Manager confirms he doesn't want to sign Liverpool man

Liverpool will have to welcome Loris Karius back to the Premier League in the summer - what does Jurgen Klopp do with the Besiktas loanee?

Loris Karius will return to Liverpool this summer, Besiktas manager Sergen Yalcin has told Turkish Football while suggesting that his ‘expensive’ transfer fee may be to blame.

Two years after that Champions League nightmare against Real Madrid, things aren’t getting much better for a much-maligned goalkeeper.

Karius headed to Turkey in the summer of 2018 in the hope of rebuilding his reputation over in Istanbul but it’s fair to say things haven’t gone to plan.

The former Mainz stopper has made a series of high-profile errors for Besiktas, particularly in the Europa League, and the Super Lig giants are set to reject the chance to snap up Karius on a permanent basis for a hefty £9.5 million.

“Karius will not be with us next season, his clause is expensive and there are a few issues,” Yalcin said of a man who has conceded 44 goals in 29 games this season.

A return to Anfield does not, however, mean that Karius will be given the chance to kick-start his Liverpool career under Jurgen Klopp.

With Alisson Becker and the ever-reliable Adrian both plying their trade on Merseyside, and with highly-rated youngster Caoimhin Kelleher tipped for big things, there appears to be no room at the inn for a £4.7 million forgotten man.

A summer sale looks like the best possible solution for all parties.