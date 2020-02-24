‘The opposite’: Marcelo Bielsa gives verdict on Leeds United player’s weekend display

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United won at Elland Road at the weekend.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has spoken highly of Kiko Casilla to The Yorkshire Evening Post.

Bielsa was impressed with the display produced by Casilla during Leeds’s 1-0 win against Reading at Elland Road in the Championship on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Spaniard did well in the match, and he also made a very good and important save late on.

Bielsa went to congratulate the former Real Madrid goalkeeper after the final whistle, and the Leeds head coach has praised him, while admitting that in some previous games, he may have made mistakes which have cost his team.

Bielsa told The Yorkshire Evening Post about Casilla: "[Casilla] had a very important impact on the result. Sometimes we were better than the opponent and he conceded goals that had an impact on the result in previous matches. Today it was the opposite. His save had an impact in our favour."

Promotion challenge

The win against Reading at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon has enhanced Leeds’s chances of clinching automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

The Whites are second in the Championship table at the moment with 62 points from 34 matches, four points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.

The West Yorkshire outfit are also five points clear of third-placed Fulham, with Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Preston North End all a further point behind.