TalkSport pundit claims Tottenham ace is 'frustrated' with teammates & 'misses' £17m player

Dele Alli has had an indifferent time under Jose Mourinho in recent weeks despite a positive start when he was named Tottenham Hotspur boss.

Stuart Pearce has claimed that Dele Alli isn't just 'frustrated' with himself but also his own Tottenham Hotspur teammates amid his change of form recently.

Last month, Spurs parted ways with Christian Eriksen when he made a £17 million switch to Inter [Sky Sports] and Pearce told TalkSport (23/02/20 at 11:35 am), that Alli 'misses' his quality in the final third.

Last Wednesday, Alli reacted in an angry manner because of his performance during Spurs' Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig - he was then on the substitutes bench for their defeat to Chelsea over the weekend.

It seems as though Alli's form has taken a downward turn in recent weeks, and former England U21 coach, Pearce, shared why that may be the case.

"Well, he had a real upturn in form when Jose Mourinho walked through the doors," Pearce told TalkSport. "And you thought, 'maybe it's the arm around him that he needs at this stage of his career'.

"I think there is frustration in there when I see him playing. I think he is frustrated with others around him, as he is with himself, Dele Alli. I think he's beating himself up that his form is not as it would be.

"I spoke with somebody in the week about it and I think he misses the form of Eriksen, to supply them balls. When you roll the clock back a couple of years, Dele was effective arriving late in the box to passes. I don't see anyone in Tottenham's midfield now to supply the balls into the box. On the right timing and with the right vision that Eriksen used to."

Well, during Christian Eriksen's final season at Spurs, his form had dipped in a massive way and it wasn't of any help to himself, Spurs, or those around him.

But there is no doubt that when the North London club were at their best, it was when Moussa Dembele was powering through the middle of the park, Eriksen was dictating play, Alli was making those late runs and Harry Kane was punishing the opposition any time he had a sniff of goal in the final third.

But those days are long gone for Spurs and they are now a different animal. A wounded animal, at this moment in time, that needs nursing.