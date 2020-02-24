Quick links

Sunderland

League One

Stephen Elliott makes U-turn over Sunderland man

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of The Stadium Of Light, home of Sunderland prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Lincoln City at Stadium of Light on January 4, 2020 in Sunderland,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sunderland are aiming for automatic promotion to the Championship.

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Bristol Rovers at Stadium of Light on February 22, 2020 in Sunderland, England.

Stephen Elliott has praised Phil Parkinson on Twitter for the work he is doing at Sunderland at the moment.

The former Sunderland forward has been impressed with how Parkinson coped with criticism early on and has now guided the team into a very good position in the League One table.

 

 

Parkinson was appointed the Sunderland manager in October 2019, and initially he struggled to get the best out of his players and could not get enough wins.

However, things have improved over the past several weeks, and the Black Cats are now very much in the running for automatic promotion to the Championship.

Sunderland are fourth in the League One table at the moment with 57 points from 32 matches, just three points behind Rotherham United and Coventry City, who are first and second respectively in the standings (although the latter have played 31 games).

Elliott himself was critical of Parkinson in the initial weeks of his tenure as manager, as shown in the following post he made on Twitter after Sunderland’s defeat to Gillingham in December 20219.

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson during the Sky Bet League One match between Oxford United and Sunderland at Kassam Stadium on February 15, 2020 in Oxford, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch