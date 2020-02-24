Stephen Elliott makes U-turn over Sunderland man

Sunderland are aiming for automatic promotion to the Championship.

Stephen Elliott has praised Phil Parkinson on Twitter for the work he is doing at Sunderland at the moment.

The former Sunderland forward has been impressed with how Parkinson coped with criticism early on and has now guided the team into a very good position in the League One table.

This man deserves big credit. Took loads of stick early doors but didn’t shy away from job at hand. Now has taken the club into a fantastic position going into the business end of season. Getting best out of Maguire and Gooch is proven to be catalyst in my opinion. https://t.co/CvSuL3rXeW — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) February 23, 2020

Parkinson was appointed the Sunderland manager in October 2019, and initially he struggled to get the best out of his players and could not get enough wins.

However, things have improved over the past several weeks, and the Black Cats are now very much in the running for automatic promotion to the Championship.

Sunderland are fourth in the League One table at the moment with 57 points from 32 matches, just three points behind Rotherham United and Coventry City, who are first and second respectively in the standings (although the latter have played 31 games).

Elliott himself was critical of Parkinson in the initial weeks of his tenure as manager, as shown in the following post he made on Twitter after Sunderland’s defeat to Gillingham in December 20219.

2 draws and 2 wins and been on losing side 7 times in the new mangers first 11 games. I won’t even mention who the losses have been against. This is TRAGIC. This squad have their limitations but they surely are capable of better than this. They look lost under this guy!! #safc — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) December 7, 2019