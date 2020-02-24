Souness claims he thinks two Everton stars absolutely love playing alongside each other

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has been keen to get Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison working in tandem.

Graeme Souness has told Sky Sports, during their Super Sunday coverage, that Everton strikers Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison appear to really enjoy playing alongside each other.

Carlo Ancelotti has been keen to set Everton up with two strikers, and the pair have both been in good form in recent weeks.

Everton were actually beaten 3-2 by Arsenal yesterday, but Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison managed to cause the Gunners’ defence plenty of problems.

And Souness said: “I was very impressed with Everton today. He’s got them organised and believing.

“The two strikers are enjoying being a pair together up-front. Two young men who are full of running and athleticism. You wouldn’t enjoy playing against them.”

Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison both profited on some poor Arsenal defending to get their names on the scoresheet yesterday.

Calvert-Lewin first acrobatically scored an over-head kick, before Richarlison poked home from close range.

Calvert-Lewin actually could have had a few more goals to his name, but he was unable to get Everton back on level terms, despite being presented with a couple of good opportunities late on.

Everton’s defeat to Arsenal has left them sitting in 11th place in the Premier League table.