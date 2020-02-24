Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Souness claims he thinks two Everton stars absolutely love playing alongside each other

John Verrall
Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton has a shot saved by Bernd Leno of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has been keen to get Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison working in tandem.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton has a shot saved by Bernd Leno of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in...

Graeme Souness has told Sky Sports, during their Super Sunday coverage, that Everton strikers Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison appear to really enjoy playing alongside each other.

Carlo Ancelotti has been keen to set Everton up with two strikers, and the pair have both been in good form in recent weeks.

Everton were actually beaten 3-2 by Arsenal yesterday, but Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison managed to cause the Gunners’ defence plenty of problems.

And Souness said: “I was very impressed with Everton today. He’s got them organised and believing.

 

“The two strikers are enjoying being a pair together up-front. Two young men who are full of running and athleticism. You wouldn’t enjoy playing against them.”

Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison both profited on some poor Arsenal defending to get their names on the scoresheet yesterday.

Calvert-Lewin first acrobatically scored an over-head kick, before Richarlison poked home from close range.

Richarlison of Everton during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Calvert-Lewin actually could have had a few more goals to his name, but he was unable to get Everton back on level terms, despite being presented with a couple of good opportunities late on.

Everton’s defeat to Arsenal has left them sitting in 11th place in the Premier League table.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch