'Sounds crazy doesn't it?': Kightly makes big Wolves prediction, hails two players

Wolverhampton Wanderers are flying in the Europa League - but can Nuno Espirito Santo's side make the step up to the Champions League next season?

Michael Kightly believes Wolverhampton Wanderers could well be playing Champions League football next season – and such a claim doesn’t quite sound as ‘crazy’ as a former Molineux hero might think.

As it stands, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have two routes into the continent’s premiere club competition.

Either they win the Europa League, which looks like a genuine possibility after last week’s 4-0 mauling of Espanyol, or they qualify via the domestic route. Wolves are currently just two points behind Manchester United in fifth and five adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.

And Kightly wouldn’t be surprised if an iconic anthem was blaring out of the Molineux speakers by the time September rolls around.

“To be honest, I didn’t think Wolves would do so well this year. They’ve really surprised me,” the now-retired 34-year-old has told LoveSportRadio.

“This year is the one year Wolves have got a real chance of getting Champions League football now, with the City ban and fifth place coming alive they have got a real chance. I was surprised they didn’t strengthen (in January), but they’ve shown they don’t really need it.

“(Raul) Jiménez has shown he is massive for Wolves, he is staying fit, they are looking after (Adama) Traore pretty well so I think this could be the year Wolves creep into the Champions League which sounds crazy doesn’t it?”

It’s fair to say things have changed since Kightly was playing Premier League football in Old Gold.

Wolves finished bottom of the top flight in 2012 under the temporary charge of Terry Connor, with the likes of Steven Fletcher, Roger Johnson and Nenad Milijas failing to produce anything resembling a realistic fight for survival.

These days, one of the most exciting, ambitious projects in European football is starting to take shape in the Black Country.