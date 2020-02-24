'Something that could be the reality': Tottenham 29-year-old makes honest claim about his future

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose is on-loan at Newcastle United.

Danny Rose has honestly claimed that it could become 'reality' that his time at Tottenham Hotspur is coming towards an end, whilst speaking to Soccer Saturday (22/02/20 at 14:15 pm).

The on-loan Newcastle defender shared that when he returns to Tottenham in the summer, he will sit down and speak with Daniel Levy about his future.

The signs seem pretty clear that the end is nigh for the 29-year-old in North London, and just like Christian Eriksen, it would be a shame in how his career at Spurs is seemingly ending.

Rose's form has been out of the window for some while now, but at Newcastle, he will be hoping to win that back and make sure that he is on that plane to the Euros in the summer.

Rose was asked whether he feels his time at Spurs is coming towards an end: "Possibly, I haven't been told that," Rose told Sky Sports. "But it's something that could be the reality.

"Obviously, I am not thinking about Tottenham, at the minute, when the season is finished then I am sure me and Daniel [Levy] will speak. We will try to get together and try to find a solution.

"It's very important [that I start playing regulary]. If you're not playing regularly then playing for England could become very difficult. I wanted to come to Newcastle to play regularly and give myself the best possible chance because the World Cup was one of the best summers of my life. It was nice having that nervous feeling [before a game for Newcastle] because I haven't felt that for a long time."

It could be argued that the road to the Tottenham exit door was coming to an end for Rose during the latter stages of Mauricio Pochettino's reign at the club. But even then he was earning game time.

However, when Jose Mourinho walked through the doors in November, the relationship with the Portuguese coach and the England defender never seemingly got going.

Jan Vertonghen, Ryan Sessegnon and Japhet Tanganga all played ahead of him in the pecking order at left-back despite Rose being fit during that time.