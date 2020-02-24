Quick links

‘So underrated’: Some Leeds fans react to heroics of player Bielsa rarely started

Subhankar Mondal
Former Leeds United loanee Eddie Nketiah scored for Arsenal against Everton on Sunday.

Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal FC score 1st goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Some Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Eddie Nketiah’s goal for Arsenal against Everton on Sunday evening.

Nketiah scored for Arsenal in their 3-2 win against Everton at home in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old striker found the net in the 27th minute when he side-footed a volley home from Bukayo Saka’s left-wing cross.

 

It was the England Under-21 international striker’s first goal in the Premier League this season in just his fourth appearance, two of which were as substitutes, according to WhoScored.

The youngster struggled to get much playing time during his loan spell at Leeds in the first half of the season, but he seems to have established himself as an important player in Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team.

According to WhoScored, Nketiah made two starts and 15 substitute appearances in the Championship for Leeds this season before he was recalled from his loan spell at Elland Road, scoring three goals in the process.

The striker played second fiddle to Patrick Bamford during his time at the Whites, and some Leeds fans have questioned head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s decision to do so following his goal against Everton.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

