‘So underrated’: Some Leeds fans react to heroics of player Bielsa rarely started

Some Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Eddie Nketiah’s goal for Arsenal against Everton on Sunday evening.

Nketiah scored for Arsenal in their 3-2 win against Everton at home in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old striker found the net in the 27th minute when he side-footed a volley home from Bukayo Saka’s left-wing cross.

It was the England Under-21 international striker’s first goal in the Premier League this season in just his fourth appearance, two of which were as substitutes, according to WhoScored.

The youngster struggled to get much playing time during his loan spell at Leeds in the first half of the season, but he seems to have established himself as an important player in Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team.

Full bars at the Emirates tonight! Thanks for the call @BukayoSaka87 . Fans were class again. Great win boys!!! ⚽️@arsenal #Godisgood pic.twitter.com/vWQtflfbvP — Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) February 23, 2020

According to WhoScored, Nketiah made two starts and 15 substitute appearances in the Championship for Leeds this season before he was recalled from his loan spell at Elland Road, scoring three goals in the process.

The striker played second fiddle to Patrick Bamford during his time at the Whites, and some Leeds fans have questioned head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s decision to do so following his goal against Everton.

Below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

Nketiah done well to get onto the end of that cross. Imagine if we had someone like him @LUFC to get on the end of something — Steven O'Brien (@gundyobrien) February 23, 2020

To think we had Nketiah and constantly picked Bamford. #lufc — AP (@1988AMP) February 23, 2020

To think we never gave Eddie Nketiah a chance#LUFC — Vimbai (@VimbaiBK) February 23, 2020

Superb movement from Nketiah to get in front and a finish to match.



The type of chance we often see go begging at #LUFC with pacey, driven crosses from Helder Costa and co. flying past the goal... — Kristian Smith (@KrisSmith98) February 23, 2020

Maybe we should have got that Nketiah in, he seems a decent goalscorer #lufc — Stephen Elliott (@selliott92) February 23, 2020

Nketiah scoring goals with the same chances that Bamford gets #lufc — Stuart Cullingworth (@stuielufc25) February 23, 2020

Nketiah is so underrated. He's definitely in the top 10 strikers in Pl. Great player. #ARSEVE — Callum (@LUFC__Callum) February 23, 2020