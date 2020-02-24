Quick links

Liverpool

Sky Sports pundit thinks £35m man should replace Liverpool's 'driving force'

Amir Mir
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on February 21, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
Jordan Henderson is set to be out of action for Liverpool because of an injury.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on February 01, 2020...

Phil Thompson thinks that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain should replace Jordan Henderson in Liverpool's starting XI, as he told Sky Sports News (22/02/20 at 12 pm start).

The former Reds defender believes this is a 'great opportunity' for Oxlade-Chamberlain to fill that midfield void of Liverpool's 'driving force'.

Henderson has been Liverpool's best player in recent months, but he is set to miss his side's Premier League clash against strugglers West Ham tonight because of a hamstring injury, and seemingly more matches thereafter, as confirmed by the club's official website. 

 

Whilst it doesn't have any effect on Liverpool's title charge because they are nearly home and hosed, Thompson thinks it has opened the door for Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“He [Henderson] is the driving force, him and Milner,” Thompson told Sky Sports. “I think it's a great opportunity for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain [to fill Henderson's void].

“I think he plays that same sort of role, either side of the holding midfield player and driving forward. So, it's an opportunity for him.”

Renan Lodi of Atletico Madrid and Jordan Henderson of Liverpool competes for the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool FC...

It has been a difficult few seasons for Oxlade-Chamberlain at Anfield because he has had to deal with a serious injury.

But he has started Liverpool's last six Premier League games, including playing out wide, and if picked tonight it provides the £35 million rated man [BBC Sport] with a great chance to showcase his attacking talent.

Oxlade-Chamberlain can be a driving force just like Henderson in the middle of the park, but they have their own styles. The Reds captain is more aggressive and more of a power runner, whilst his teammate has that silky touch and likes to carry the ball a little bit more.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on February 21, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

