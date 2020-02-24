Granit Xhaka opens up about being stripped of Arsenal captaincy

The Swiss international is enjoying his time under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka spoke to Standard Sport about the possibility of becoming Arsenal's captain again in the future.

The midfielder was made the club captain by Unai Emery after the departure of former skipper Laurent Koscielny back in the summer.

Xhaka was then stripped of the captaincy after his outburst against Arsenal fans at the Emirates in the game against Crystal Palace last year.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was given the armband following the incident and Xhaka has finally spoken about the difficult period that he and his family had to go through.

He said: "There was a moment because it was not easy for me and my family. I hope people understand this. But I think I showed my character. I am not a guy who runs away.

"I always say to the club, ‘When I [am] here, I am ready to give everything’. It was like this always. I train very hard and that things turned around is the key. This [has given me] the most happiness.”

"I know with or without the armband what I can give the team. If one day the club asks me about the armband, I have to think twice,” he said.

Xhaka has almost been flawless since he was reintegrated into the side by Unai Emery a few weeks before he was sacked. The Swiss has been phenomenal under Mikel Arteta but there is no need to change captains again at this moment.

Aubameyang's future is still up in the air, with just over a year left on his current deal at the club. If the Gabonese hit man was to leave the club in the summer, Arteta will have to pick a new captain and Xhaka will surely be among the favourites for the armband.

However, with things going so well for Xhaka under the Spaniard, the added pressure of captaincy seems unnecessary. Hector Bellerin is the vice-captain at the moment and it will make a lot more sense to make him the new skipper if Aubameyang leaves the Gunners.