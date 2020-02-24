Quick links

Crooks hails Brighton's Lewis Dunk for behaving 'most professionally'

Dunk could have easily done something that would have resulted in a red card on Saturday.

Garth Crooks included Brighton's Lewis Dunk in his team of the week on BBC and explained why him being gracious helped the Blades.

Brighton were tested hard against the Blades on Saturday but managed to pull off a 1-1 draw. The Seagulls had their own chances to put the game to bed but a draw seemed fair to both sides.

One player who stood out was Lewis Dunk. The Seagulls skipper made eight clearances, two tackles, one key block and won four of his five aerial duels. (SofaScore)

 

Dunk was at the receiving end of a poor tackle by Blades' John Lundstram. Things could have become really ugly at that point but the Englishman didn't make a huge deal out of it which, according to Crooks, helped the Blades star avoid a red card. 

He said: "The central defender was immense throughout, and at times the game was on the edge of boiling over. Dunk behaved most professionally when John Lundstram lunged at a ball he was never going to get - and didn't. Dunk was gracious about the incident, which played some part in the Blades player staying on the pitch."

Brighton could well have had a slight advantage had Lundtstram seen red. However, Dunk deserves a ton of credit for his reaction and the Blades should consider themselves lucky to not lose their star midfielder for the next three games. 

The draw has kept Brighton in 15th place but they are still not far away from danger. The Seagulls are just four points above 19th place and things could get real ugly if they don't start winning their upcoming games. 

