Crooks claims that Norwich City have already accepted their fate

Shamanth Jayaram
Daniel Farke's side suffered yet another defeat in the Premier League on Sunday.

Garth Crooks wrote on the BBC about Norwich City and how their performances seem like they have accepted relegation from the Premier League.

The Canaries were hammered by Wolves on Sunday thanks to a brace from Diogo Jota and a goal from Raul Jimenez. The defeat leaves Norwich seven points adrift of safety and things don't look bright for their fans.

Garth Crooks feels that it is a shame to see Norwich potentially go down and claims they have accepted their fate already. 

 

He said: "This (3-0 defeat to Wolves) leaves Norwich seven points adrift at the bottom. The way they are playing at the moment suggests they have accepted their fate, which would be a shame. This is a fine club with a tremendous following, and survival is certainly not out of the question."

Things are really tight in the bottom half of the Premier League table and it wouldn't really be unrealistic to see Norwich climb out of the bottom to safety by the end of the season. 

However, just four wins out of a possible 27 is a shocking record for any side and, if they don't find a way to turn things around quickly, the little chance they have to survive will disappear.

Farke deserves plenty of credit for his work with Norwich since last season. Injuries have not helped his cause while him being adamant to not change his side's style of play even against the best teams has played a part in their struggles. 

With 11 games left in the league, it would be a brilliant story for the Canaries to jump above their rivals to safety, However, it seems increasingly unlikely considering they have won just once in the league since the start of December. 

