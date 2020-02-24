Sir Kenny Dalglish thinks criticised Rangers player 'trying too hard’

Ryan Kent joined Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers on a permanent contract in the summer of 2019.

Rangers winger Ryan Kent



Sir Kenny Dalglish has defended Rangers winger Ryan Kent in The Sunday Post.

The Celtic legend believes that the criticism aimed at the former Liverpool prospect in recent times is unfair.

Subscribe

The Liverpool great has urged the 23-year-old winger to ignore all the criticism and to focus on playing well.

Dalglish has also suggested that Kent could be trying too hard to make an impact on games.

Dalglish wrote in The Sunday Post: “Ryan is receiving some criticism at the moment, and I think it’s unfair on the lad. The unfortunate thing for footballers is that there is usually someone who is singled out for negativity.

"But Ryan has to put that out of his mind and focus on his job. He is a talented footballer and has the ability and mentality to come through this.

“Maybe he is just trying too hard, and that in itself can be a problem. I just hope he is allowed to play without feeling people are ready to jump on his back.

“Remember, this is his first full season at Rangers as a permanent signing, and it’s impossible for any footballer to produce 40 weeks a year of the very highest standard they are capable of.”

Stats

Kent joined Rangers on a permanent contract from Liverpool in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £7 million.

The winger had a loan spell at Ibrox last season, and the youngster did well, scoring six goals in 43 appearances in all competitions, according to the Gers’ official website.

So far this season, Kent has made 17 starts and two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers, scoring six goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The winger has also provided one assist in five Europa League games for Steven Gerrard’s side, according to WhoScored.

Title race

Meanwhile, Celtic manager Neil Lennon has suggested that the title race is not over despite the current gap between his team and second-placed Rangers.

The Hoops are 12 points clear of the Gers at the top of the table, although Steven Gerrard’s side have a game in hand.

Lennon told The Daily Record: “The title is a million miles away as far as we are concerned. We just want to concentrate on our affairs.

“Since the turn of the year we have been magnificent. The fact we have won 10 domestic games says my team is very good.”