Sir Kenny Dalglish thinks criticised Rangers player 'trying too hard’

Sir Kenny Dalglish (centre) with Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe (on left) after an AFC Bournemouth pre-season training session at La Manga Club on July 14, 2019 in Cartagena, Spain.
Ryan Kent joined Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers on a permanent contract in the summer of 2019.

Rangers' English midfielder Ryan Kent controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg football match between Rangers and Sporting Braga at the Ibrox Stadium in...Rangers winger Ryan Kent

Sir Kenny Dalglish has defended Rangers winger Ryan Kent in The Sunday Post.

The Celtic legend believes that the criticism aimed at the former Liverpool prospect in recent times is unfair.

The Liverpool great has urged the 23-year-old winger to ignore all the criticism and to focus on playing well.

Dalglish has also suggested that Kent could be trying too hard to make an impact on games.

 

Dalglish wrote in The Sunday Post: “Ryan is receiving some criticism at the moment, and I think it’s unfair on the lad. The unfortunate thing for footballers is that there is usually someone who is singled out for negativity.

"But Ryan has to put that out of his mind and focus on his job. He is a talented footballer and has the ability and mentality to come through this.

“Maybe he is just trying too hard, and that in itself can be a problem. I just hope he is allowed to play without feeling people are ready to jump on his back.

“Remember, this is his first full season at Rangers as a permanent signing, and it’s impossible for any footballer to produce 40 weeks a year of the very highest standard they are capable of.”

Ryan Kent of Rangers during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2020 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Stats

Kent joined Rangers on a permanent contract from Liverpool in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £7 million.

The winger had a loan spell at Ibrox last season, and the youngster did well, scoring six goals in 43 appearances in all competitions, according to the Gers’ official website.

So far this season, Kent has made 17 starts and two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers, scoring six goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The winger has also provided one assist in five Europa League games for Steven Gerrard’s side, according to WhoScored.

Title race

Meanwhile, Celtic manager Neil Lennon has suggested that the title race is not over despite the current gap between his team and second-placed Rangers.

The Hoops are 12 points clear of the Gers at the top of the table, although Steven Gerrard’s side have a game in hand.

Lennon told The Daily Record: “The title is a million miles away as far as we are concerned. We just want to concentrate on our affairs.

“Since the turn of the year we have been magnificent. The fact we have won 10 domestic games says my team is very good.”

Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic gives a thumbs up after the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between FC Kobenhavn and Celtic FC at Telia Parken on February 20, 2020 in...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

