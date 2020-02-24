'Seeing ma hero': Celtic fans will love Kieran Tierney's Instagram message

Kieran Tierney left Celtic last summer.

Kieran Tierney has stated on his personal Instagram account that it's 'always a pleasure seeing ma hero', as he was pictured alongside Celtic's captain, Scott Brown.

Left-back Tierney parted ways with Celtic last summer, and despite the 22-year-old leaving a big void in the Bhoys defence, their performances have proved this season that he hasn't been missed.

His injury problems at Celtic have seemingly followed him to the Emirates Stadium because he is currently edging closer to a return following his shoulder injury in December.

Nonetheless, this is the message Tierney sent from his personal Instagram account, as Celtic fans will love his message:

View this post on Instagram Always a pleasure seeing ma hero...❤️ A post shared by Kieran Tierney (@kierantierney) on Feb 24, 2020 at 11:13am PST

Brown also sent this message from his own IG account:

There's no doubt that Tierney will be cheering his former club on from afar as they are seemingly steamrolling towards winning nine Premiership titles in a row.

Neil Lennon's men opened up a 12 point lead over their Old Firm rivals on Sunday, and despite Rangers having a game in hand, it does look bleak for Steven Gerrard's men.

In the meantime, Tierney will be hoping to showcase to his new fans in North London what he is about because he hasn't been able to do it since his move because of injuries.

Nonetheless, Tierney's return is perhaps great timing for Scotland because they have some very big playoff matches coming up next month.