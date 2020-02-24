'Seeing ma hero': Celtic fans will love Kieran Tierney's Instagram message

Amir Mir
Kieran Tierney of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on February 19, 2020 in St Albans, England.
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kieran Tierney left Celtic last summer.

Kieran Tierney of Celtic celebrate with the Celtic fans during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic FC and Heart of Midlothian FC at Celtic Park on May 19, 2019 in...

Kieran Tierney has stated on his personal Instagram account that it's 'always a pleasure seeing ma hero', as he was pictured alongside Celtic's captain, Scott Brown.

Left-back Tierney parted ways with Celtic last summer, and despite the 22-year-old leaving a big void in the Bhoys defence, their performances have proved this season that he hasn't been missed.

 

His injury problems at Celtic have seemingly followed him to the Emirates Stadium because he is currently edging closer to a return following his shoulder injury in December. 

Nonetheless, this is the message Tierney sent from his personal Instagram account, as Celtic fans will love his message: 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Always a pleasure seeing ma hero...❤️

A post shared by Kieran Tierney (@kierantierney) on

Brown also sent this message from his own IG account: 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Great wee catch up with this man. Always a pleasure. What a guy @kierantierney

A post shared by @ broony08 on

There's no doubt that Tierney will be cheering his former club on from afar as they are seemingly steamrolling towards winning nine Premiership titles in a row. 

Neil Lennon's men opened up a 12 point lead over their Old Firm rivals on Sunday, and despite Rangers having a game in hand, it does look bleak for Steven Gerrard's men.

In the meantime, Tierney will be hoping to showcase to his new fans in North London what he is about because he hasn't been able to do it since his move because of injuries. 

Nonetheless, Tierney's return is perhaps great timing for Scotland because they have some very big playoff matches coming up next month. 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch