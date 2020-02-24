Report: Why 26-year-old is not training with rest of Tottenham's squad right now

Erik Lamela has impressed off the bench for Tottenham Hotspur in their last two matches.

According to Football London, Erik Lamela is still not back in full training with Tottenham Hotspur’s squad.

Lamela has come off the bench to good impact in Tottenham’s last two games, as he looks to return to full fitness.

But the Argentine is still some way away from being back at top speed, due to his injury problems.

Football London claim that Lamela is not yet actually back in full first-team training, with the Spurs winger not wanting to take any risks.

Lamela has had a series of injuries, and is fearful of doing more damage by training. He is, therefore, sitting out of group contact sessions, and mainly just doing gym work.

That makes the Argentine’s last two performances all the more impressive, and shows what a key player he could be for Spurs if he was fit.

Tottenham have lost on their last two outings, to RB Leipzig and Chelsea, but Lamela has caused both sides problems off the bench.

The former Roma man helped Spurs score a consolation goal against Chelsea on Saturday, as his cross was deflected into the back of the net by Antonio Rudiger.

If he can get back up to full speed, Jose Mourinho will surely want to start Lamela soon in an attempt to add some life to his attack, which has looked massively out of form in recent matches.

Tottenham next contest comes against Wolves, in what looks as if it could be another tough test for Mourinho’s men.