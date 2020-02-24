Report: Sheffield United want £17m man to replace star player this summer

Premier League high-flyers Sheffield United will see goalkeeper Dean Henderson return to Manchester United - could Ugurcan Cakir replace him?

Sheffield United are the latest Premier League club to be linked with Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurkan Cakir, according to Turkish Football, with the Blades preparing for life after Dean Henderson.

Unfortunately for Chris Wilder’s surprise packages, one of their star performers over the last two years looks very likely to be on his way out of Bramall Lane at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Henderson is only on loan from Manchester United after all and, with a £30 million price-tag on his head amid interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, a permanent deal might just be beyond The Blades’ means.

And it seems that Sheffield United are looking into the Turkish market to replace the almost irreplaceable.

Along with Fenerbahce’s Altay Bayindir, the much-admired Cakir has emerged as a target for a newly-promoted side who could soon be playing European football for the first time in their history.

Valued at £17 million, Cakir will cost slightly more than Bayindir – but his performances over the last 18 months or so suggest he could be worth every penny. The 24-year-old is an exceptional shot-stopper with one former Trabzonspor coach claiming that he has the talent to guard the net at Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Turkish Football reports that the Super Lig outfit will let Cakir leave in the summer. And while bigger clubs than the Blades have been linked, Wilder’s fine record for helping players realise their potential could see one of the game’s most coveted goalkeepers leap on the Sheffield United stepping stone.