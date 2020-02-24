Quick links

Report provides update on QPR-linked free agent - his future takes a twist

Danny Owen
Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers have kept two clean sheets in three games - will they still be bringing Alexander Milosevic to Loftus Road?

Just last week, it seemed that Alexander Milosevic was being courted by a number of clubs on the lookout for a new centre-back.

“There is plenty of interest in Alexander, It’s now into double figures. Quality will always attract interest,” agent Barry O’Connor told The Sun with Queens Park Rangers reported to be keen on a former Nottingham Forest powerhouse.

Things move quickly in football however and, according to new reports from his native Sweden, Milosevic now finds himself in a rather awkward position.

 

According to Futboll Direkt, the Swedish international delayed the chance to return to his former club AIK Stockholm as he wanted to continue his career abroad – with the likes of QPR.

But the door to Loftus Road appears to have slammed shut with the report suggesting that clubs from outside the Scandinavian nation have ended their interest.

And, unfortunately for Milosevic, AIK won’t be taking him back now either. He wants a ‘multi-year’ contract – but the Allsvenskan outfit are in no position to meet his demands having signed Ebenezer Ofori instead.

Two weeks ago, Milosevic was spinning plenty of plates. Now they seem to have all smashed around him.

QPR have kept clean sheets in two of their last three Championship games since the 28-year-old was linked with a return to English shores - and it seems that the sudden transformation of a previously error-prone backline has come at the cost of Milosevic.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

