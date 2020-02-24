Report: Premier League pair set to make offers for rejuvenated star Tony Pulis sold at Crystal Palace

Jose Campana appeared just six times for Crystal Palace.

A player Tony Pulis sold as Crystal Palace manager could make a shock return to the Premier League.

According to AS, two unnamed top-flight clubs are interested in presenting a formal offer for Jose Campana, after scouting the Levante midfielder at the weekend.

And it is claimed that the pair are expected to make approaches within the coming days, through two of the country's 'most prestigious intermediaries'.

It remains to be seen whether or not Crystal Palace, for whom Campana played six times during Ian Holloway's reign, are one of the mystery suitors.

That said, Palace are not currently short in the Spaniard's position, where James McArthur, Luka Milivojevic, Cheikhou Kouyate, James McCarthy and Max Meyer are all vying for places.

Another of Campana's former clubs, Sevilla, are one of two to be credited with an interest so far, along with their city rivals, Real Betis. But it would be no surprise to see the English sides' identities disclosed soon - especially if contact is made.

Campana was one of the players Holloway brought to Crystal Palace after the Eagles' 2013 promotion.

But, despite providing assists in a third of his Palace appearances, the 26-year-old was cast aside once Holloway left and was sold to Sampdoria the following summer, via a loan spell at Nuremberg.

He was later lent to Porto and Alcorcon before joining Levante for around £500,000 in 2016.

According to Transfermarkt, Campana's valuation is now £13.5 million - 27 times that amount.