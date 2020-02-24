Report claims Spurs player didn't face Chelsea because of issue he suffered in dressing room

Tottenham Hotspur were without Ryan Sessegnon on Saturday.

According to the London Evening Standard, Tottenham Hotspur's Ryan Sessegnon missed out against Chelsea because of a hamstring injury that cropped up in the dressing room.

Spurs lost 2-1 at Stamford Bridge, with goals from Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso giving Chelsea all three points, as Antonio Rudiger's goal proved to be no more than a consolation.

Tottenham were lacking firepower going forward without Son Heung-min and Harry Kane, but Sessegnon – a player who is primarily a left winger despite his ability to play at left back – wasn't in the squad.

Some had wondered why, but it's now claimed that the teenager felt tightness in his hamstring when he got to the dressing room at Stamford Bridge.

Sessegnon was taken out of consideration for the squad and replaced by Oliver Skipp, in what will have been a source of frustration for both Sessegnon and Mourinho.

The summer signing from Fulham has struggled to nail down a spot in the first team under Mourinho, and will have been wanting to show the Spurs boss what he can do.

When he comes back, Sessegnon would surely be a candidate to play out on the left, freeing up Steven Bergwijn or Lucas Moura to play up top.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed his best form as a winger over the course of his career, racking up goals with Fulham, but Spurs need him fit in order to try and recapture that form.