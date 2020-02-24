Report: Ancelotti wants Everton to sign club captain Brighton bid £17m for

Ligue 1 strugglers Toulouse could lose Ibrahim Sangare over the summer with Premier League duo Everton and Brighton and Hove Albion both linked.

Carlo Ancelotti is hoping to lure Ibrahim Sangare to Everton in the summer while Brighton and Hove Albion have already made a £17 million offer for the Ligue 1 powerhouse, according to SportMania.

The 22-year-old is not the first nor the last talented young midfielder to be burdened with the ‘new Yaya Toure’ tag. But Sangare appears to be thriving under the pressure that comes with being compared to arguably the most gifted footballer to ever emerge from the Ivory Coast.

Despite only celebrating his 22nd birthday in December, Sangare is already the captain of Toulouse with his leadership skills, not to mention his towering presence and superb ball-winning ability, catching the eye of clubs on the other side of the channel.

Ivorian publication SportMania claims that the five-cap international has a keen admirer in the shape of Everton boss Ancelotti, who is hoping to work with Sangare at Goodison Park next season.

After watching his Toffees midfield fail to lay a glove on Arsenal during Sunday’s Premier League clash at the Emirates, at least until the superb Andre Gomes replaced the ineffective Morgan Schneiderlin in the second half, the need for reinforcements has become very clear.

Sangare, who averages over three tackles per game and has accumulated seven yellow cards in Ligue 1 this season, would certainly put himself about at the very least.

Everton will have to pay at least £17 million however with Brighton showing their hand already in the shape of an offer. But the chance to play under a legendary Italian on Merseyside will undoubtedly appeal to a player with character and quality in abundance.

Then again, The Toffees' injury-hit forgotten man Jean-Philippe Gbamin might have something to say about all this when he returns from that long, long absence.