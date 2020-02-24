Reading man shares top two prediction & makes claim about Leeds losing games this season

Leeds United have now opened up a five-point lead over third-placed Fulham following their win against Reading over the weekend.

Reading manager, Mark Bowen, believes Leeds United and West Brom will be the teams to finish in the Championship's top two at the end of the season, as he stated the duo have 'always been strong'.

Speaking to Leeds Live, Bowen claimed that he 'didn't see' Leeds as an out-of-form side and claimed that whenever they have lost games this season it's because of 'bad luck' or 'goalkeeper mistakes'.

Despite those times of worry, Marcelo Bielsa's men are back to their best, and on Saturday, Leeds recorded all three points against Bowen's men.

After the match, Bowen was full of praise for how Leeds play, and he seemingly thinks there is no stopping Leeds or current leaders, West Brom, from staying in their current positions.

"Looks that way [top two will stay the same]," Bowen told Leeds Live. "Always been strong for me. Their stats for penalty area entries. 75% possession.

"Even games they were losing were bad luck and goalkeeper mistakes. Didn't see them as out of form in any way. Look a well-oiled machine. Gutted we are going away with nothing."

Pressure is the keyword when Leeds are playing, because whatever situation they are in, whatever form, there is always pressure on the Yorkshire giants.

With 12 games of the season remaining, Leeds are now five points clear of third-placed Fulham. Around Christmas, they had a double-figure lead and that dropped down to one point.

But it seems as though, and at the right time, that lead they have over the play-off pack is increasing, which will be music to the ears of the Elland Road faithful.