'Rattled us': Some Leeds fans wowed by player two English giants let go

Leeds United beat Reading in the Championship on Saturday.

One Reading player left some Leeds United impressed on Saturday.

The man in question, Michael Olise, was not even meant to be playing, but stepped in at the last minute as Ovie Ejaria's replacement.

Ejaria has been Reading's star man this season, scoring or making seven goals from central midfield.

But Olise's performance, which comprised three interceptions, as many completed dribbles and a 77.4 per cent pass success rate (WhoScored), helped to soften the blow of his teammate's absence.

And when the opposition fans are praising you, you know it's been a decent afternoon (despite the 1-0 scoreline in Leeds' favour)...

that olise bloke for reading looks pretty handy — (@ellandread) February 22, 2020

Thought Reading were good Phil. Pleasing to see them not rushed in possession; especially Olise (top top player that lad and strong for his build).



Very solid perf by Leeds and always a packed box. That said there were approx 4 very clear gilt edge chances.Looking solid again — Leodis74 (@leodis74) February 22, 2020

Olise has been their best player. Usual Leeds luck. #LUFC — Anders has opinions (@BenBuford11) February 22, 2020

Should have been 8-0 but that Olise and Moore were excellent players — ⚪️⚪️LuFc_MoT⚪️⚪️ (@LuFc___MoT) February 22, 2020

Against a team that looked like they would cause us problems in the early stages. Olise, a late replacement to the starting eleven turned out to be their best player. Really like Rinomhota and Swift, Meite is a handful and I’ve always rated Yiadom. Contained them well #LUFC https://t.co/asU2V9TN9x — Matty Ingham (@matty_ingham17) February 23, 2020

Yeah wasn’t the cleanest but got round the defender didn’t he and that’s all that matters. Right in front of me and could see it was intentional, everyone else on our team would have just smashed a shot straight into Moore. Olise is good, rattled our fans in first half haha — Adam (@forberLUFC) February 23, 2020

Olise, who only turned 18 two months ago, spent time in the Manchester City and Chelsea academies before joining Reading in 2016.

The Frenchman made his debut for the Royals last season and has played 14 times for Leeds' Championship rivals.