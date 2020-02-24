Quick links

'Rattled us': Some Leeds fans wowed by player two English giants let go

Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United beat Reading in the Championship on Saturday.

Michael Olise of Reading takes on Matty Virtue of Blackpool during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Blackpool and Reading at Bloomfield Road on January 14, 2020 in Blackpool,...

One Reading player left some Leeds United impressed on Saturday.

The man in question, Michael Olise, was not even meant to be playing, but stepped in at the last minute as Ovie Ejaria's replacement.

Ejaria has been Reading's star man this season, scoring or making seven goals from central midfield.

 

But Olise's performance, which comprised three interceptions, as many completed dribbles and a 77.4 per cent pass success rate (WhoScored), helped to soften the blow of his teammate's absence.

And when the opposition fans are praising you, you know it's been a decent afternoon (despite the 1-0 scoreline in Leeds' favour)...

 

 

 

 

 

 

Olise, who only turned 18 two months ago, spent time in the Manchester City and Chelsea academies before joining Reading in 2016.

The Frenchman made his debut for the Royals last season and has played 14 times for Leeds' Championship rivals.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

