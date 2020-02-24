Rangers new boy suggests some players didn't give 100 percent

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers dropped two huge points on Sunday.

Leaving aside last Thursday, Rangers have been dreadful in 2020.

Steven Gerrard's side came from two goals down to beat Braga 3-2 in the first leg of their last-32 Europa League tie at Ibrox last week.

But domestically it's been nowhere near as impressive for Rangers.

On Sunday, the Gers drew 2-2 away to St Johnstone after coming from a goal down to lead 2-1 with 10 minutes left, but Stevie May grabbed a late equaliser following slack defending.

Questionable defending also sums up the first goal that Rangers conceded, with Nikola Katic arguably culpable for the early opener.

As a result, Gerrard's troops are now 12 points behind top-of-the-table Celtic, dropping 10 points since the end of the winter break.

Florian Kamberi's performance was a rare positive on an otherwise terrible day for Rangers, with the Hibs-owned hitman scoring the equaliser on 50 minutes and then providing a wonderful assist for Joe Aribo later in the second half.

And the 24-year-old striker has suggested via The Scottish Sun that not all of his team-mates gave as much as others.

He said: "I planned to celebrate a win with my goal and my assist, but we couldn’t get the three points. So while I’m happy with my performance, I can’t be as happy as I want to be. Everyone has to look at their own performance. If everyone gives 100 per cent then we wouldn’t drop points, that’s clear."

It's puzzling as to why Rangers - who beat Celtic in the last game before the winter break - were so good during the first half of the campaign but so bad during the second half.

Winning at Parkhead reduced the deficit to just two points but, considering it's 12 now, Kamberi is right to question the attitudes; not just on Sunday but for the entire calender year.