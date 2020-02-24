PS Plus March 2020 free games predictions - another AAA collection?

A look at some of the PS Plus March 2020 free games predictions where some fans are expecting another AAA collection.

Download the PS Plus February 2020 games now if you haven't as March is fast approaching. This means there'll be a slew of new PlayStation 4 games to download and keep for free provided you maintain your PlayStation Plus subscription, and this article looks at some of the predictions that have been made online.

PS Plus has been fantastic for 2020 so far as January saw the arrival of Goat Simulator and the Uncharted Nathan Drake Collection, meanwhile February saw The Sims 4 and the Bioshock Collection. With collections being present in both months of the year so far, does this mean Sony will provide another bundle for March?

While we can't definitively say yes or no, what we can do is have some fun discussing the PS Plus March 2020 predictions made online.

When will the PS Plus March 2020 free games be announced?

The PS Plus March 2020 free games should be announced on February 26th at 16:30 GMT.

As mentioned countless times before by ourselves and others, Sony typically announce the PS Plus free games for each upcoming month on the last Wednesday of the current month.

You'll be able to find the PS Plus free games for March 2020 on the official PlayStation Blog as soon as they are revealed.

Unlike when God Of War was supposedly leaked for December and Crash Bandicoot for February (neither of which happened), there haven't been any suggestions as to what the free games will be for next month.

However, that hasn't stopped the PlayStation 4 community from making a bevy of tantalising predictions.

PS Plus March 2020 free games predictions

Some of the predictions for the PS Plus March 2020 free games include DOOM (2016) and Batman Return To Arkham.

In regard to these specific PS Plus March 2020 free games predictions, Batman Return To Arkham makes logical sense as we've been given collections for both months of 2020 so far.

Not to mention the newest Batman game by Warner Bros. Montreal is bound to fully revealed anytime now.

As for DOOM (2016), its inclusion would also make sense as DOOM Eternal is coming out in March.

However, while both of these titles have valid reasons for being included, Sony's free PS Plus games don't always make sense nor do they always follow a pattern.

This means the continuous predictions of Rise Of The Tomb Raider, Wolf Among Us and others are just as plausible despite there being no logical reasoning.

If it was up to us, we'd go with Return To Arkham to continue the inclusion of collections. Arkham Knight has already been a PS Plus title before, so why not also give us Arkham Asylum and City before Batman with the Court Of Owls is revealed?

As for the other title, it'd be nice if it was a PS4 exclusive. With the PS5 coming in the Holidays, it would be a neat idea for Sony to offer one PS4 exclusive for each month in the build-up to the PS5's release.

In regard to what PS4 exclusive we'd specifically want, we say it every month but The Last Guardian. Unlike The Last Of Us and God Of War it hasn't been played by everyone so it'd give most Sony loyalists something new to experience, enjoy, and then appreciate.

Some people don't like predictions as they rarely ever come true, but at the end of the day they're just a bit of fun by the community. Don't take them too seriously or as gospel, and check out the PS Plus subreddit to see a slew of other games people are keeping their fingers crossed for.