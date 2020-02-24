Premier League rivals can steal a march on Everton, Aston Villa and Wolves, teenage target will reportedly arrive this week

Brighton and Hove Albion appear to have made the first move for a player previously linked with Everton, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers as well.

A player who clubs including Everton, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers were said to be 'keen on landing' ahead of the January transfer window will link up with one of their Premier League rivals this week, according to The Scottish Sun.

It had been claimed that Everton were leading Aston Villa, Wolves and co in the 'chase' for the teenage Hamilton Academical centre-back, Jamie Hamilton (Teamtalk).

But Hamilton will spend the next few days training with Brighton and Hove Albion, according to The Scottish Sun.

The Accies do not have a game until Wednesday week, allowing Brighton to take a look at their latest bright prospect.

The Crystal Palace players, James McArthur and James McCarthy - who spent six years at Everton - and Lewis Ferguson of Aberdeen, all came through the ranks at New Douglas Park.

And the Premiership side could struggle to prevent Hamilton from joining them down south, though whether Brighton will be challenged by the likes of Everton, Aston Villa or Wolves remains to be seen.

Everton, Aston Villa, Wolves or Brighton - which club is best for Hamilton?