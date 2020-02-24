Quick links

Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Aston Villa

Brighton & Hove Albion

Hamilton Academical

Premier League

Scottish Premiership

Premier League rivals can steal a march on Everton, Aston Villa and Wolves, teenage target will reportedly arrive this week

Aiden Cusick
A general view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Leicester City at Amex Stadium on March 31, 2018 in Brighton, England.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brighton and Hove Albion appear to have made the first move for a player previously linked with Everton, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers as well.

Jamie Hamilton of Hamilton is shown a red card during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Hamilton at Tynecastle park on 15 February, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

A player who clubs including Everton, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers were said to be 'keen on landing' ahead of the January transfer window will link up with one of their Premier League rivals this week, according to The Scottish Sun.

It had been claimed that Everton were leading Aston Villa, Wolves and co in the 'chase' for the teenage Hamilton Academical centre-back, Jamie Hamilton (Teamtalk).

But Hamilton will spend the next few days training with Brighton and Hove Albion, according to The Scottish Sun.

 

The Accies do not have a game until Wednesday week, allowing Brighton to take a look at their latest bright prospect.

The Crystal Palace players, James McArthur and James McCarthy - who spent six years at Everton - and Lewis Ferguson of Aberdeen, all came through the ranks at New Douglas Park.

James McCarthy of Everton arrives for the Everton v Gor Mahia friendly match at Goodison Park on November 6, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

And the Premiership side could struggle to prevent Hamilton from joining them down south, though whether Brighton will be challenged by the likes of Everton, Aston Villa or Wolves remains to be seen.

Everton, Aston Villa, Wolves or Brighton - which club is best for Hamilton?

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch