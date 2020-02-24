Premier League-linked defender offers two-word response when asked about Leeds move

Leeds United loanee Ben White has been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham.

Leeds United loanee Ben White has been asked by the Daily Mail whether he would want a permanent move – and didn't exactly rule it out.

The Whites took a real gamble over the summer, taking White on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion in the hope that he could replace Pontus Jansson.

White had big shoes to fill, and with his previous playing experience coming at Newport County and Peterborough United, some had concerns about whether White was ready for such a big step.

This season, White has shown that he was more than ready for Championship football. The 22-year-old has starred in the Leeds defence, forming a strong partnership with Liam Cooper.

White has shown his reading of the game, his ability to bring the ball out of defence, his turn of pace; all of which has made him one of the top defenders in the Championship.

A return to Brighton is on the cards when his loan deal ends, but Sky Sports claim that Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur all want to sign White this summer.

Brighton may have a decision to make on White, as they already have a number of centre backs at Graham Potter's disposal, and Leeds would no doubt love to keep him – which would surely depend on promotion.

Now, White has been asked about staying at Elland Road, and offered just two words; 'Who knows?', seemingly refusing to rule out the prospect of a long-temr stay.

It would cost a huge fee to prise White away from Brighton, but if Leeds do return to the Premier League, White should be one of the first names on their wish list.