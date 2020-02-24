Player Crystal Palace dumped is now reportedly a £42m Real Madrid target

Crystal Palace could be left very disappointed by a shock La Liga switch for Alexander Sorloth.

Brace yourselves Crystal Palace fans. This is not going to make for easy reading.

Remember Alexander Sorloth? The £9 million striker who was handed just four Premier League starts by Roy Hodgson before being farmed out on loan to Trabzonspor?

Well, thanks to reports which have emerged over the weekend, the forgotten man of Selhurst Park is now being linked with a £42 million move to Real Madrid. And, to make matter even worse, Palace will receive just £5 million of that eye-watering transfer fee.

According to AsistAnaliz, the goal-shy Londoners included an option-to-buy clause in Sorloth’s contract, allowing Trabzonspor to snap him up on a permanent deal for just £5 million.

And, with arguably the world’s biggest football club sending scouts to watch the Norway international in action, Trabzonspor are already planning to secure a £37 million profit on a player who could go from Selhurst Park to the Bernabau in the blinking of an eye.

Sorloth has been a revelation in Turkey, netting 24 times in Trabzonspor colours. Just to rub salt into the wounds, that as many goals as Crystal Palace’s entire squad have contributed in 27 Premier League matches this season.

Aston Villa are interested too, according to Voetbal Nieuws, with a £15 million bid on the cards. But, with all due respect to the Midland giants, Villa Park doesn’t quite carry the same allure as the gleaming white shirt of Real Madrid.

It is no secret that Roy Hodgson is desperate for Crystal Palace to land a top-class striker over the summer. It looks like they could lose one instead in rather humiliating circumstances.