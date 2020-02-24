Phil Thompson’s response when asked about Everton’s Champions League chances

Quick links

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of Goodison Park at dusk before the Premier League 2 match between Everton and Derby County at Goodison Park on February 17, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
Everton have an outside chance of finishing in a Champions League place this season.

A general view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 08, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Phil Thompson dismissed Everton’s chances of playing in the Champions League next season on Sky Sports News (1:47pm, February 22, 2020).

The Liverpool legend said that he would love two teams from Merseyside to be in the Champions League next season, but the Liverpool Reserves will not be able to play in Europe’s premier league club competition.

Thompson said on Sky Sports News (1:47pm, February 22, 2020) when asked if he would like two teams from Merseyside to be in the Champions League next season: “Absolutely, I dream of it. But our reserves will never be able to play in the same competition.”

 

Champions League place for Everton?

Everton are 11th in the Premier League table at the moment with 36 points from 27 matches.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who occupy the final Champions League spot.

However, if Manchester City fail in their appeal to get their two-year Europe banned overturned, then the side that end up fifth in the Premier League table this season will get to play in the Champions League during the 2020-21 campaign.

Manchester United are currently fifth with 41 points, and Everton are only five points behind them.

With Tottenham Hotspur, Sheffield United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Arsenal and Burnley above them in the league table at the moment, it is going to be tough for Everton, but the Toffees do have a chance.

