Phil Thompson 'shocked' Newcastle sold player who's been 'absolutely expectational' in the PL

Tim Krul spent 12 years at Newcastle United.

Phil Thompson has admitted that he was 'shocked' when Newcastle United allowed Tim Krul to leave as he believes he has been 'absolutely expectational' for Norwich this season.

In 2017, Krul left Newcastle for Brighton before moving on to Norwich, and Thompson made it clear to Soccer Saturday (22/02/2020 at 1:05 pm), he always felt the Dutchman was a 'really good goalkeeper'.

Despite Norwich sitting bottom of the Premier League table, Krul has been one of their standout performers, and as the ex-Newcastle man has proved to be pretty handy at saving penalties also.

Daniel Farke's side have picked up four points against Newcastle this term, including Krul securing a clean sheet at St James' Park earlier this month, as Thompson praised the 31-year-old for his performances.

“Do you know what? I have been a great admirer of him actually,” Thompson told Soccer Saturday. “We know his stats from penalty kicks. But I think he has been fantastic.

“I think he has had a really good season. I was shocked that he got let go by Newcastle. I always thought that he was a really good goalkeeper.

“I think he has had a terrific season, without him, they could have been a lot worse because their defence is not the best. They do make too many passes from the back and get out because they are not that sort of players in the Premier League – but Tim Krul has been absolutely expectational.”

Krul was a top performer for Newcastle, but they now have their own star man in between the sticks in Martin Dubravka.

Despite the Magpies suffering a narrow defeat at Crystal Palace on Saturday, the Slovakia international pulled off an outstanding save, but it wasn't enough to prevent his team from dropping points.

Either way, the former Newcastle hero and the current Newcastle shot-stopper are two of the Premier League's standout performers in goal.