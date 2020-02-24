Quick links

'Outstanding': Reported Newcastle and Leicester target called the best in the league

Danny Owen
Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United shakes hands with Brendan Rodgers, Manager of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St....
Newcastle United and Leicester City reportedly want to bring Brentford's Championship superstar Said Benrahma to the Premier League.

Said Benrahma of Brentford looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford FC and Nottingham Forest at Griffin Park on January 28, 2020 in Brentford, England.

Lee Hendrie is confident that Said Benrahma is a player of Premier League quality with Newcastle United and Leicester City two of a number of clubs keeping an eye on the Brentford talisman, speaking to Sky Sports (22 February, 2.30pm).

An explosive winger with an eye for the spectacular looks certain to be playing top-flight football next season – with or without Brentford.

Benrahma has been strolling the Championship for some time now and produced another stellar showing in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with promotion rivals Blackburn Rovers, taking his tally to 10 for the season with a typically classy penalty kick.

 

Aston Villa were linked before Christmas, according to Sky Sports, with Dean Smith apparently keen to reunite with a player he brought to Griffin Park in the summer of 2018.

And this is a move that one Villa Park hero would certainly relish - though The Sun claims that top-flight rivals Leicester and Newcastle are willing to pay £15 million themselves.

“He’s an absolutely outstanding performer. He’s one of the best, if not the best, in the Championship,” said Hendrie, who made over 250 league appearances for the Midland giants.

Brentford's Ollie Watkins, left, celebrates scoring his side's third goal with team-mate Said Benrahma during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Brentford at KCOM Stadium...

“It’s his movement, he drifts into those pockets. The amount of times he splits the midfield and the defence; at times it gets too easy for him.

“He creates that half a yard that some of these players (at Championship level) can’t do. And that’s what makes him Premier League quality.”

Another rough diamond who has been polished by Brentford, a club who make finding future superstars look like child’s play, Benrahma certainly has the natural ability to thrive in the top-flight.

His skill, speed and vision would fit in perfect at Brendan Rodgers' free-flowing Leicester, while potentially adding some much-needed cutting edge to an often toothless Newcastle attack.

Brentford's Said Benrahma's shot is blocked by Nottingham Forest's Ben Watson during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Nottingham Forest at Griffin Park on January 28,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

