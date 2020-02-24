Our View: If new report about player is true, then Liverpool simply have to act

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with Timo Werner.

Bild had earlier claimed that Timo Werner’s release clause at RB Leipzig is €60 million (£50.33 million), but a new report in SPORT1 has stated that it is actually €30 million (£25.16 million), and Liverpool simply have to trigger it.

Liverpool have been linked with the 23-year-old striker, with The Times reporting that both the Reds and their Premier League rivals Chelsea want to sign him from Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

Last week, Werner told Via Sport that he is flattered to be linked with Liverpool, and he recently told Sky Germany that he would fit in at the Reds and raved about manager Jurgen Klopp (click here and here to read more).

If €30 million (£25.16 million) is all it takes for Liverpool to sign the Germany international, then the Reds simply have to make a move.

Werner is a very good striker who has been superb for Leipzig, and given that he is open to joining Liverpool, the Reds should have no problem in convincing him to move to Anfield.

The striker is fast, can play in a different roles in attack and is a proven goalscorer. The youngster also creates chances for his teammates.

According to WhoScored, this season, Werner has played 23 times as a centre-forward, five times as a left- forward, thrice as a a central attacking midfielder, and twice as a left-winger.

According to WhoScored, the 23-year-old has scored 21 goals and provided seven assists in the Bundesliga this season, and he has scored four goals and provided one assist in the Champions League.

Last season, Werner scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in the league, while in 2017-18, he scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in the league, according to WhoScored.

True, at the moment it may look like Werner will not start for Liverpool given how good the Reds’ attacking unit is, but the Reds cannot stand still in the summer transfer window.

Manchester City could sign players in their effort to win the Premier League title next season, while the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich are likely to strengthen their respective squads to clinch the Champions League.