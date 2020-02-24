Our view: Claims Tottenham star is worth £100 million wildly unrealistic

Tottenham midfielder has a lot of improving to do.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli was not named in Jose Mourinho's starting line up at the weekend.

After his negative reaction to being substituted against RB Leipzig, it didn't come as a surprise.

Alli is a player who for the last 12 months has flattered to deceive, and the next few months are crucial for his career.

A report in The Mirror last week from John Cross provided the opinion that Alli is worth £100 million.

The article read: "It must go down as one of the best bits of business ever done by Spurs. He is now a £100m-plus superstar and one of England’s biggest and best stars who is flourishing under Jose Mourinho."

Sadly for Alli, this quote would have been more apt in 2017 or 2018 than it currently is in 2020.

The past year has passed Alli by. It will be a 12 months he will want to forget.

He has been hampered by injury, poor form, and seen some of the biggest club games of his career presented to him yet he has made little impact.

He had a brief renaissance under Jose Mourinho when he first took over, but one good month in 12 is more like Jesse Lingard form than the Dele Alli who Tottenham fans had become used to.

Alli has just one goal in his last 10 games and Tottenham need him to step up.

£100 million might well be the price Daniel Levy would charge for him, but no club would consider paying this for the 23-year-old.

They might have done once. Alli needs to step up when his club and manager need him to, and show the world why he is a truly special player.