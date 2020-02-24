Who is Onward’s Officer Specter? Meet the voice behind Pixar’s first LGBTQ+ character

Pixar's Onward features Officer Specter as their first openly gay character.

Onward is making waves with the inclusion of Officer Specter.

Honestly, we were sold by the film from the very first trailer!

Already, the Pixar brand is a seal of approval that announces the film as one that needs to be seen. Over the years, they've delivered the likes of Finding Nemo, Inside Out, Coco and continue to break new ground with every effort.

Reminiscing, the trailer for Dan Scanlon's Onward drew us in instantly. It briefly introduced us into a world where the normal everyday and fantasy collide. We have trolls, centaurs and other curious creations, but instead of strict mythological imagery, we see them working 9-5 jobs and so forth. The gag to have garden gnomes as actual gardeners is reason enough to see it.

It immediately reminded us of Monsters Inc. in the best possible way, and with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and more aboard the cast, what more could you want?

Onward: Officer Specter

Well, there is something...

As highlighted by Digital Spy, Onward features a cyclops cop character who refers to being in a lesbian relationship. This is the first time that a Pixar movie will feature an openly gay character and is a significant step forward in the realm of LGBTQ+ representation in popular entertainment.

The decision has been divisive so far. Some feel that it's a great sign of better representation to come, whereas others have taken issue with the fact the character only appears briefly in one scene, not being given as much screentime as anticipated upon hearing the welcome announcement.

We'll get into responses to the character of Officer Specter later, but in the meantime, it's simply worth celebrating that this is a long-overdue first. So, who will be giving the Officer a voice?

Onward: Lena Waithe Voices Officer Specter

Officer Specter will be voiced by Lena Waithe.

The 35-year-old is predominantly known as a screenwriter but is also a producer and actress.

As a performer, she is perhaps best known as Denise from the hilarious comedy series Master of None starring Aziz Ansari, while other roles include P. Ninny in the TV show Dear White People and Aech/Helen in Steven Spielberg's 2018 blockbuster Ready Player One.

As a screenwriter, on the other hand, she has worked on Hello Cupid, Bones, the aforementioned Master of None - which saw her earn the Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series in 2017 - and the 2019 film Queen & Slim starring Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Lena is a remarkable talent and it's great to see her joining the wonderful world of Pixar.

Twitter reactions to Disney's first LGBTQ+ character

Since it was announced, a number of people have taken to Twitter to offer their thoughts.

One recently argued: "...the fact that it took 34 years (96 if you count Disney) to make one openly gay character isn’t something to be proud of... glorified cameos that you can edit neatly out of a foreign release aren’t enough — we need gay protagonists and gay stories! #Onward #Pixar."

Some share this view, but of course, many are indeed thrilled by the decision.

Check out a selection of tweets:

So... Disney is gonna add a gay character in the new film Onward? That's really a great idea! ️‍ #LGBT #Onward — Alessio (@Ale_cem04) February 24, 2020

idk about yall but im happy about the gay character in onward. people always get mad whenever they see representation??? like queer people are mad because its "forced" well yeah thats how its gonna be for a while. it's better than nothing — cece⁷ ia (@ourjjunie) February 22, 2020

okay so disney pixar is releasing a movie with an actual gay character in it and i know it's a step in the right direction but,,,,,, she's only in one scene??? you're telling me that in the entiRE movie there's only 1 gay person?????? im still excited to see onward tho — daniëlle⁷ LOVES halsey! (@prettiestjoon) February 22, 2020

