Quick links

Sunderland

West Bromwich Albion

League One

Championship

Omitted from latest squad, is West Brom youngster's future now handing in the balance?

Aiden Cusick
General View of The Hawthorns during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Ipswich Town at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich on Saturday 9th March 2019.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stan Asomugha is one of several West Bromwich Albion players to have trialled with Sunderland this month.

A general view of Stadium of Light, home of Sunderland FC during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Fleetwood Town at Stadium of Light on September 8, 2018 in Sunderland,...

The West Bromwich Albion winger Stan Asomugha was not included in the latest Sunderland Under-23 team fixture.

Asomugha had appeared as a trialist in each of Sunderland's previous two matches at that level, alongside the Reading midfielder Tyler Frost.

 

And, according to the Young Mackems coach Elliot Dickman, both players were informed they had 'no future' at their respective clubs, West Brom and Reading (The Chronicle).

But it remains to be seen if the same applies at Sunderland - who fielded another trialist, Wouter Verstraaten, in the side beaten 6-0 by Liverpool on Monday afternoon.

Asomugha, whose West Brom teammates Kevin Healy and Sam Wilding have also spent time at Sunderland this month, has been with the Baggies since the age of 14.

Frost also came through the ranks of his current employers.

Curtis Jones of Liverpool during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on October 30, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool fielded several of their recent first-team appearance makers, including Curtis Jones, Pedro Chirivella and Harvey Elliott, in the XI which breezed past Sunderland.

Jones scored a hat-trick for the hosts on Merseyside, Joe Hardy (twice) and Liam Millar also on target.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch