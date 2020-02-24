Omitted from latest squad, is West Brom youngster's future now handing in the balance?

Stan Asomugha is one of several West Bromwich Albion players to have trialled with Sunderland this month.

The West Bromwich Albion winger Stan Asomugha was not included in the latest Sunderland Under-23 team fixture.

Asomugha had appeared as a trialist in each of Sunderland's previous two matches at that level, alongside the Reading midfielder Tyler Frost.

And, according to the Young Mackems coach Elliot Dickman, both players were informed they had 'no future' at their respective clubs, West Brom and Reading (The Chronicle).

But it remains to be seen if the same applies at Sunderland - who fielded another trialist, Wouter Verstraaten, in the side beaten 6-0 by Liverpool on Monday afternoon.

Asomugha, whose West Brom teammates Kevin Healy and Sam Wilding have also spent time at Sunderland this month, has been with the Baggies since the age of 14.

Frost also came through the ranks of his current employers.

Liverpool fielded several of their recent first-team appearance makers, including Curtis Jones, Pedro Chirivella and Harvey Elliott, in the XI which breezed past Sunderland.

Jones scored a hat-trick for the hosts on Merseyside, Joe Hardy (twice) and Liam Millar also on target.