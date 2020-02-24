‘Not his fault’: Mikel Arteta leaps to the defence of Arsenal midfielder

Mesut Ozil was in action for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal against Everton on Sunday.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has praised Mesut Ozil following the win against Everton, as quoted in Football.London.

Arteta has said that he is “very pleased” with the German attacking midfielder, and has added that it is not always his fault that he does not influence games.

Arteta told Football.London about Ozil: “I am very pleased with him. He needs the right structure for him to flourish. Sometimes it’s not his fault (not influencing games).”

Stats

Against Everton on Sunday evening, Ozil played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 92.3%, took 66 touches, attempted one dribble, made one tackle, and put in one cross, according to WhoScored.

So far this season, the German attacking midfielder has scored one goal and provided one assist in 17 Premier League games for Arsenal, according to WhoScored.

Important player for Arsenal

Ozil has suffered with inconsistency throughout his time at Arsenal, and the former Real Madrid star has faced criticism for his style of play.

However, the 31-year-old has been playing well under head coach Arteta, and given his talent, creativity and vision, he will be an important player in the Gunners’ quest to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.