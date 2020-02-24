Quick links

‘Not easy’: Leeds United player makes admission

Leeds United's Ben White shoots at goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Reading at Elland Road on February 22, 2020 in Leeds, England.
Ben White is on loan at Leeds United from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Nahki Wells of Bristol City shoots during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road on February 15, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United central defender Ben White has admitted to Leeds Live that it is not easy for him to play as a defensive midfielder.

White has been deployed in defensive midfield when Kalvin Phillips has been injured or not available due to suspension.

The 22-year-old central defender, who joined Leeds on loan from Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer transfer window, was deployed in that position at the weekend.

Phillips had to be substituted midway through the first half against Reading at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, and White went into his position.

 

The youngster has admitted that he does find it tough to play in an unfamiliar role, but he has said that he is enjoying it.

White told Leeds Live when asked about how he is adapting to the new role: “Not easy. Easier. I mean in preparation during training we always have a backup plan with the positions.

"In training, I do some stuff in midfield. We all rotate and we all know our jobs when it comes to that.

“I've never played there before. It was quite a few months ago when I started doing it in training. I enjoy it. It's tougher, but it's something I'm trying to work on.”

Tiago Silva (28) of Nottingham Forest battles with Ben White (5) of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at the City Ground,...

Stats

According to WhoScored, White has made 34 appearances in the Championship for Leeds so far this season, providing two assists in the process.

Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 62 points from 34 matches, four points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion and five points clear of third-placed Fulham.

