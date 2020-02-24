Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Not acceptable': Arsene Wenger comments on Tottenham star

Shane Callaghan
Arsene Wenger manager
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli made headlines for his reaction to being substituted last week.

Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 19, 2020 in...

Arsene Wenger has described Dele Alli's behaviour last week as 'not acceptable' following a game for Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho started Alli in the Champions League visit of Leipzig last Wednesday but took him off after 64 minutes.

Mourinho's side were trailing 1-0 in North London at the time following Timo Werner's second-half penalty and the Spurs midfielder was furious to come off.

Television cameras caught the 24-year-old slamming his boots on the ground in the dugout after being withdrawn.

 

And legendary former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has claimed that Alli - who joined the Lilywhites in 2015 - must respect Mourinho's call, even if he disagrees with it.

He told Bein Sport on Saturday: "You have to control your emotions. You have to respect the decision of the coach, even when he is wrong.

"You give confidence to the player and he has to trust your decisions. I must say, it's not acceptable."

Wenger is probably right here. Lord knows how many substitutions he made during his 22-year stint in charge of the Gunners.

Did he get every one of them right? No, but there would've been a lot of thought behind the decision and even when it's wrong, the player needs to respect it.

Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur reacts after being substituted during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig at Tottenham Hotspur...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch