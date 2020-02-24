'Not acceptable': Arsene Wenger comments on Tottenham star

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli made headlines for his reaction to being substituted last week.

Arsene Wenger has described Dele Alli's behaviour last week as 'not acceptable' following a game for Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho started Alli in the Champions League visit of Leipzig last Wednesday but took him off after 64 minutes.

Mourinho's side were trailing 1-0 in North London at the time following Timo Werner's second-half penalty and the Spurs midfielder was furious to come off.

Television cameras caught the 24-year-old slamming his boots on the ground in the dugout after being withdrawn.

And legendary former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has claimed that Alli - who joined the Lilywhites in 2015 - must respect Mourinho's call, even if he disagrees with it.

He told Bein Sport on Saturday: "You have to control your emotions. You have to respect the decision of the coach, even when he is wrong.

"You give confidence to the player and he has to trust your decisions. I must say, it's not acceptable."

Wenger is probably right here. Lord knows how many substitutions he made during his 22-year stint in charge of the Gunners.

Did he get every one of them right? No, but there would've been a lot of thought behind the decision and even when it's wrong, the player needs to respect it.