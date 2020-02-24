Ex-Leeds man defends his record, comments on 'very demanding' Bielsa

Eddie Nketiah spent the first half of the season on loan at Elland Road.





Striker Eddie Nketiah netted his first Premier League goal for Arsenal in their 3-2 victory over Everton yesterday.

Nketiah spent the first half of the season on loan at Leeds before returning to the Emirates Stadium and spoke to Sky Sports about his time at Elland Road.

He said: "My Leeds experience was good for me, I learned as a player. I might not have played as much as I wanted, but I had good moments when I was there when I came on and played. It's just about learning and developing.

"It started really well, obviously I came on and if you check my minutes-to-goal ratio, it's quite good but obviously it's just how things are. Sometimes the manager makes his decision and you have to deal with it. It's about learning from that environment. It's a very good environment to be in, he [Marcelo Bielsa] is a very demanding coach and I learned a lot."





Nketiah offered goals off the bench for Leeds, as well as a very viable to Patrick Bamford when he needed taking out of the side.

Unfortunately, Bielsa didn't use him like that at all, and it was almost like a last resort when he was summoned from the bench.

It might have been expected that he would return to the Championship with a promotion rival but his Arsenal performances have shown he is a player who can play in the Premier League now.

Leeds may regret their treatment of him if they don't get up and Jean-Kevin Augustin doesn't get up to speed but all Nketiah has to worry about right now is keeping his spot in the Arsenal team.



